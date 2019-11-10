New associates
Mark Losh has returned toe the Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce as its Director of Membership. Losh left the Chamber in August 2017 to join a start-up which he had previously provided consulting and advising services for in the Seattle market.
Nate Christianson and Catherine Taylor have joined Glacier Sotheby's International Realty team. Christianson studied exercise science at Minot State University in North Dakota and graduated with degrees in corporate fitness and business management. He worked as a performance specialist for athletes, a personal trainer and health coach. Taylor has experience in high end construction, green construction and property development. She is involved in conservation efforts and works with The Bitterroot Land Trust in both personal property goals and property acquisition for buyers. She has knowledge of water rights, property production and best use for property.
Elected
You have free articles remaining.
Karen Baker, general manager of the Grouse Mountain Lodge in Whitefish, was selected as the new chairperson of the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association. Baker started working at Grouse Mountain Lodge in 2000, becoming general manager in 2011. Prior to her time with Grouse Mountain Lodge, she spent seven years with the Whitefish Chamber of Commerce. She has been on the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association Board since 2013.
New name
CTA Architects Engineers has changed its name to Cushing Terrell. The firm was founded in Billings in 1938 by Ralph Cushing and Everett Terrell. It now has 13 offices in six different states including an office in Missoula. Visit cushingterrell.com.