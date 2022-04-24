 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting Ahead

New associates

Bridger Logan has joined the ALLWEST team as a staff geo-technical engineer. Logan graduated from Montana Technological University in 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and general engineering. He is now working out of the Missoula office.

Recognition

Stacy Lind, COO for Erck Hotels, has been selected to sit on the Hilton Owner Advisory Council. As a Montana native and graduate of the University of Montana, Lind will offer a unique perspective, leadership and guidance that will impact all Hilton properties worldwide. Lind is one of 10 members selected to represent and be the voice of the Homewood Suites Brand. Erck Hotels owns, develops, and manages hotels throughout the Northwest region which included.

getting ahead stockimage
Tags

