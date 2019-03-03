New business
Dr. David Hardin has opened a new chiropractic clinic in downtown Missoula. Hardin is a U.S. military veteran and a licensed chiropractor in Montana, Colorado and Texas. He obtained a B.S. in Biology from Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, as well as two more bachelor’s degrees and his Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Parker University in Dallas, Texas. He practiced in Missoula from 2009-13 and has now opened Elevating Health Chiropractic on the corner of Higgins and Broadway in the historic Montana Building. Visit ElevateMissoula.com for more information.
New associates
Diana Brogger Lund has joined Ink Realty Group as a real estate agent. She can be reached at 728-8270 for all your real estate needs.
Joel Hertzog has joined Stockman Bank Missoula as a Credit Analyst. His responsibilities include analyzing financial statements, assisting commercial lenders, and providing support to develop and maintain account relationships. Hertzog brings over 13 years of financial analysis to the position including risk assessment, contract surety underwriting, and credit analysis. His experience also includes regional management and successful territory development. Hertzog earned his Masters of Business Administration and his Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Montana. He is located at 321 W. Broadway and can be reached at 406-258-1442.
Jamie Miller has joined EXIT Realty Missoula. Miller has a loan servicing background and is a business owner. She can be reached at 406-240-3835 or email her at jamie@exitrealtymsla.com.
Elected
The Montana Gerontology Society announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2018-2019. Joining the Board of Directors are Jeri Delys, Aubrey Hancock and Maja Pedersen. Delys holds a bachelor of arts in sociology with a minor in communication from the University of Montana. She has a background in sales and marketing, as well as development. Hancock, holds a master's degree in social work from the University of Montana and is currently undergoing supervision to prepare her license as an LCSW. She has a background in teaching, both children and adults and now focuses on providing support services to older adults and their families through her private business, Elder Tree. Pedersen is a PhD candidate in Public Health at the University of Montana. Pedersen's training is in physical education and health behavior intervention, and her research area is health promotion and chronic disease prevention/management for aging populations. She is currently a trainee for a research project exploring physical activity behavior among American Indian and Alaska Native older adults living in rural and tribal communities.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Montana Chapter elected its 2019 board of directors. The AFP-MT Chapter includes fundraising professionals from nonprofits throughout the state. Board members are: president Jami Funyak, philanthropic adviser, Billings Clinic Foundation; past president and treasurer Karrie Owen, VP resource development, Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County; president elect Kevin Sylvester, CFRE, executive director, Family Promise of Gallatin Valley; and secretary Kathryn Hungerford CFRE, development director, Missoula Aging Services.