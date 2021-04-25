Getting Ahead

New associates

Raven D. Venegas has joined the law firm Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP as an associate attorney. She brings experience gained from her time as an intern with the World Justice Project and Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Her practice areas include civil litigation, insurance defense, medical malpractice defense, and health care law. Venegas graduated from Walsh University, where she received two bachelor's degrees in history and museum studies. She went on to obtain both a Juris Doctor from Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law and an LLM in Democratic Governance and Rule of Law. She can be reached at 406-523-2500.