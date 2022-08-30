Getting Ahead

New associates

Janelle Gibson, PT, DPT, has joined the Alpine Physical Therapy team at their North Reserve office. Gibson received her doctorate in physical therapy in 2015 from Texas Tech and has practiced in several states before moving to Missoula in 2020. She joins the team bringing her expertise in Pelvic Health Physical Therapy, especially enjoying working with prenatal and postnatal clients. Gibson is also a lover of fitness classes. Visit alpineptmissoula.com or call 406-541-2606 to learn more about her or to schedule an appointment.

Promotions

Taryn Miller was recently promoted to loan officer at Bank of Montana. Miller joined the team in March of 2020 as a financial and investment banking analyst. She earned this promotion by using her analytical expertise and experience underwriting many loan types, including complex commercial, residential and premium finance loans.

Recognition

Partnership Health Center received the 2022 Employer Choice award in the large business category from the the Montana Department of Labor and Industry. This award marks the first state level Employer of Choice award for PHC. Employers who receive this award are recognized for outstanding service to employees, community and the state of Montana.

Awards

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation has awarded three $2,500 National Scholar Grants to Nicole Leno from Culbertson, Brenda Valerio from Helena and Ahwahnee Williams from Ronan. All three women are mothers, first-generation college students, tribal members and community volunteers. These grants may be used towards books, supplies, transportation, childcare and other living expenses as well as tuition and fees. Williams sits as the first chairperson for the Student Climate Change Committee at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe and is a student at the Salish Kootenai College. Valerio volunteers weekly to help those in Helena experiencing homelessness. She is working toward a bachelor's degree in criminal justice at Helena College University of Montana. Nicole Leno already holds associate's degrees in business administration and business tech and is furthering her studies at Montana State University.