Awards

Sirius Construction received the 2022 Building Excellence Award from the Montana Contractors Association in the "Best Historic Restoration" category.

Prospect Construction received the 2022 Concrete Excellence Award in the "Commercial Decorative" category from the Montana Contractors Association.

The Bank of Montana won the 2022 award for the Best Community Bank to Work For by the Independent Banker magazine. Bank of Montana was nominated by team members based on their opinions of the work environment, compensations, leadership and culture, opportunities for advancement and recognition.

Elections

Caitlin Stainken has been elected to Child Care Resources' Board of Directors. Stainken is a mother of young children and an Enterprise Account Executive at Submittable.

New associates

Kyle O'Neill has joined AniMeals No Kill Adoption Center and Animal Food Bank as executive director. With 10 years of experience in animal welfare, O'Neill has previously worked at Missoula Animal Control and Holistic Pet Nutrition Center. O'Neill holds a BA in organizational communication studies from the University of Montana and is a certified nonprofit professional with Nonprofit Leadership Alliance. Combining her passion for animal welfare and understanding of nonprofit administration, O'Neill will oversee AniMeals current programs and future growth.

Promotions

Jamie Tadvick has been promoted to senior vice president/chief lending officer at Farmers State Bank. Tadvick, a Bitterroot Valley native, has worked as vice president/senior commercial lender at the bank since 2019. Tadvick also serves on the boards of the Ravalli County Economic Development Authority and the Bitterroot Valley Kiwanis.