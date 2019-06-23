New associates
Dr. Nan Dunne Byington has joined the staff of the recently opened Natural Health and Wellness Clinic. Dr. Dunne’s current clinical focus is providing acute care services and gynecological health, with a special interest in high-androgen women’s health care. She has practiced in Montana since 1990, first founding Bitterroot Natural Medicine and later practicing at Black Bear Naturopathic Clinic. She is a graduate of the National University of Natural Medicine and engaged in a post-graduate year of training at the Natural Childbirth and Family Clinic. She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 406-317-1965.
Carlye Markum has joined the Job Service Missoula team as a Workforce Consultant. Since moving to Missoula seven years ago her professional focus has been to help individuals embark on a professional path that elevates every facet of their lives. Her current mission is to develop and create authentic career pathways for high school students and individuals resettling in the Missoula area.
Tobias Wilson has joined the Job Service — Missoula. Wilson worked for Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council (COIC) for nearly 20 years as an employment counselor. He then transferred from adult services to youth services and became an alternative education teacher and assisted at risk high school students earn their diploma or GED. Work education training is a long term career focus and he worked closely with youth employment counselors to place students in work experiences and obtain basic occupational skills.
Certification
Jeremy Lundborg of SnapSoldMontana.com, has been certified as a Zillow photographer. SnapSoldMontana.com is a MLS photography business offering real estate photography, aerial drone photo/video and is also FAA license. Lundborg brings nine years of experience and a degree in photography and cinematography. He can be reached at 406-802-4140.
New name
After more than 60 years as Missoula Federal Credit Union, MFCU will begin operating as Clearwater Credit Union. The new name takes takes effect Sept. 3. The name speaks to a commitment to transparency and its local Missoula County roots while supporting the credit union as it grows into new communities in Western Montana. Expansion east to Butte and southeast to Dillon means the credit union will have more resources to serve its existing members, while at the same time ensuring that the same banking experience is available to more Montanans.
Elected
Jason Nickisch, was selected as chair of the The Montana Pharmacy Association. Nickisch is currently the Director of Pharmacy, Respiratory, and Electrocardiography Services for Providence Health & Services — Montana, which includes both Providence St. Patrick and St. Joseph Hospitals. He has been on the Montana Pharmacy Association (MPA) Board of Directors since his election in 2016 and has served on the association’s Health Systems Academy as well on the Legislative and Membership Committees. Nickisch graduated from the University of Montana — Skaggs School of Pharmacy with his Pharm.D. degree in 2002 and the University of Montana — School of Business Administration with his MBA in 2015. He completed a pediatric specialty residency at The Children’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado.