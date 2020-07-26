Getting Ahead

Getting Ahead

New associates

Pamela Matthews has joined EXIT Realty Missoula, 715 Kensington Ave. Suite 13. 

Promotions

Alex Gage was promoted to loan assistant for Stockman Bank in Missoula. Her responsibilities include assisting lending officers in processing commercial and consumer loans and providing quality customer service. She has been with Stockman Bank since 2017, previously serving as a customer service representative. Gage earned her bachelor of science degree in marketing from the University of Montana. She is located at 3615 Brooks St. and can be reached at 258-1430.

Gage

Gage
