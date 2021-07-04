Getting Ahead

New associates
Tommy Driscoll has joined Child Care Resources as the executive assistant and community outreach specialist. Driscoll will be expanding on the outreach and administrative experience he gained while in Helena the past couple of years. Returning to Missoula, Driscoll completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Montana in media arts.
Shane Clouse, locally based entertainer and businessman, has been set to write the musical score and to star in the feature film "Eye For Eye" being produced by Wolfpack Productions and shot around Missoula. Clouse owns Pink Grizzly Greenhouse, raises Scottish Highland Cattle and is the lead singer for the band StompinGround.