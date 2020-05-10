Getting Ahead

New associates
Paul Buckles has joined the team of real estate sales professionals at EXIT Realty Missoula, 715 Kensington Ave. Suite 13, Missoula. Visit exitrealty.com.
Certification
Grace McKoy, CPA, Senior Manager with Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co., P.C., has completed the certification process with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst® (CVA®) designation. McKoy has provided quality attest, accounting, and consulting services to her clients for over eight years. She holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2012.
