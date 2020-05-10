Getting Ahead

New associates

Certification

Grace McKoy, CPA, Senior Manager with Anderson ZurMuehlen & Co., P.C., has completed the certification process with the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) to earn the Certified Valuation Analyst® (CVA®) designation. McKoy has provided quality attest, accounting, and consulting services to her clients for over eight years. She holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2012.