New associates
Kathryn Delans has joined the team of attorneys at Terrazas Henkel, P.C. Delans’ practice consists of domestic relations and family law, personal injury, criminal defense, insurance, probate, real estate and real property and employment with 75 percent of her practice devoted to litigation. Delans graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 2017 following her bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Prior to her legal career, Delans worked with the Critical Care Unit as a child protective investigator for Lee County in Florida. She can be reached at 406-541-2550.
Paul Gourguechon M.Ac.O.M., Dipl.Ac., state and nationally licensed acupuncturist practicing for 18 years, accepted a new position at Acupuncture Clinic of Missoula. Gourguechon was trained at the International Institute of Chinese Medicine in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he earned a Master of Oriental Medicine degree. He continued his studies at the Chengdu University Hospital in Sichuan, China, specializing in pain management and internal medicine. Acupuncture Clinic is now offering Saturday appointments.
Mark Messer has joined the dental practice of Dr. Thomas L. Farago at 1547 S. Higgins Ave. Suite 105. Dr. Messer attended Montana State University in Bozeman and earned his degree in dental medicine from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Arizona. He has been practicing general dentistry in Missoula for six years. Office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Erin Austin joined Tamarack Grief Resource Center (TGRC) as the Program Outreach Coordinator. In this role, she coordinates and facilitates TGRC programming in Missoula and the surrounding areas; co-facilitates camps, workshops, and groups; leads regional school-based partnerships; and supports the Executive Director in a variety of roles. For the past five years, Austin has worked in non-profit management, program management, outreach and development, and brings extensive experience working with K-12 youth. She has a B.A. in Global Development Studies and Global Sustainability from the University of Virginia.
Devin Huntley was named Chief Operating Officer at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson. Huntley has a bachelor’s degree and an MBA in hospital administration from the University of Arizona and served in United States Army. Huntley spent 15 years at Community Medical Center in Missoula focusing on education, rural outreach, business development and operations. He most recently helped guide strategy as a board member at Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains.
Tono Lippy has joined the Missoula Osprey front office executive team as the new director of sales. Lippy will oversee the Osprey’s sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales for the baseball team and sponsors. He grew up, raised a family and has been a difference maker as a volunteer in this community. Lippy attended Montana State University in Bozeman. After moving to the Portland area in 2001, Lippy began his career in transportation and logistics. After working for Republic Services as the Operations Manager in Missoula for a time, Lippy got his real estate sales license in 2015 and has been an agent primarily in Florence and Stevensville.
Accreditation
Kimberly Minckler’s child care program, Doodlebugs Daycare, received accreditation from the National Association for Family Child Care. There are currently only five accredited home child care facilities in Montana. Minckler has also achieved a STAR 3 in Montana’s Stars to Quality program. Doodlebugs has been in business since 2016.
Promotion
Teresa Morrison has been promoted to Real Estate Market Manager for the Missoula Market. She will continue to originate and service residential real estate loans and assist clients with their goal of becoming a homeowner, refinancing to consolidate debt, lower current monthly payments or utilize their home as a tool for further investment in real estate. Morrison brings over 36 years of banking experience to the position, which includes loan processing, customer service and business development. Her office is located at 321 W. Broadway and she may be reached at 258-1423.