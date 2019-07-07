New associates
Joi Rhodes has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Missoula office. Rhodes has over 18 years of experience in the real estate industry. She can be reached by phone at 509-994-9198 or by email at joirhodes@eralambros.com.
Stacy Carey has joined Missoula Aging Services' (MAS) Ombudsman team. Carey graduated from the University of Montana with bachelor's in social work, and went on to receive her master's in social work from Walla Walla. She was a medical social worker at Partners Hospice, the Social Services director at Village Health Care and Missoula Health and Rehab.
Dr. Christine White Deeble now practices at the recently opened Natura Health and Wellness Clinic. Her clinical focus is complex cases, which may include chronic infections, gastrointestinal disorders and hormone assessment and balancing. She also has a special interest in postpartum mood disorders. She has practiced in Montana since 2002, when she founded Black Bear Naturopathic Clinic. She is a graduate of the National University of Natural Medicine, where she also completed a residency. She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 406-317-1965.
Appointed
Paul Forsting, AICP, Land Use & Environmental Planner with Territorial-Landworks, Inc. was appointed as the chair for the Missoula County Zoning Board of Adjustments. The Board provides equality and flexibility in the implementation of county zoning and administers provisions of the County Zoning Resolution; hears and decides appeals, variances, and special exceptions to terms in the County Zoning Resolution upon which the board is required to pass under that resolution. Forsting graduated from the University of Montana with a B.A. in geography with an emphasis in community and environmental planning and was presented the Presidential Outstanding Senior Recognition Award for his academic achievements and his advanced knowledge of the principals of planning and environmental management. Forsting has been working in his field for the last 12 years and has participated on the Missoula County Zoning Board of Adjustments since 2012, bringing his expertise in land planning to his role on the Board.
Accreditation
The Animal Clinic, located at 920 S.W. Higgins Ave., has achieved the highest level of veterinary excellence following evaluation by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA). The Animal Clinic earned AAHA accreditation after a rigorous review of the hospital’s practice protocols, medical equipment, facility and client service. The Animal Clinic first opened in Missoula in 1967. It has been a family-run practice since 1980. Drs. Greg Hanich and Bill Duncan are the staff veterinarians. They have been an AAHA accredited practice since 1977. The Animal Clinic, can be reached at 406-728-6900 or animalclinicmt.com.