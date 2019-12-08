New associates
Jamie Schiltknecht and Inna Lemiaza have joined EXIT Realty Missoula. Schiltknecht has a background in customer service and can be reached at 406-499-2629 or jamies@exitrealtymsla.com. Lemiaza has a business background and can be reached at 406-531-7577 or inna@exitrealtymsla.com.
Sandrine Tochem has joined Missoula Aging Services' (MAS) Respite and Homemaking Program. Tochem joined MAS as a Personal Care Attendant (PCA) in November. As a PCA, she provides direct care to clients in their homes, assisting them with tasks that support their decision to remain living independently.
New partner
Cory Davis, P.E. and Engineering Department Manager for Territorial-Landworks, Inc. (TLI) has become a Partner of the Firm. Davis, a design engineer, mentor and project manager, has been employed with TLI since 2009 and has played a major role in City of Missoula redevelopment projects such as the Missoula Water - Water Main Distribution Projects, MRA URD II & III Curb & Sidewalk Projects, and also played a key role in the new Missoula Food Bank location. Davis is a graduate of Montana Tech. TLI is a Montana-based engineering and surveying firm with offices located in Missoula, Billings, and Kalispell.
Elected
The Foundation for Community Health board of trustees elected the following trustees and officers: Second-term trustee Alita Billington, SPHR, Regional Director of Branches with Horizon Credit Union; third-term trustees Larry Gianchetta, retired Dean of The University of Montana School of Business Administration; Tom McLaughlin, owner of Paradise Falls; and Susan Muralt, entrepreneur and retired RN; first-term chair Ramona Holt, owner of Holt Heritage Museum; and first-term vice chair Char Gatlin, retired Captain. They serve with continuing trustees Mike Combo, CPA and Shareholder with Anderson ZurMuehlen; Debbie Dantic, Relationship Specialist with Blackfoot Communications; Andrew George, attorney with George Law Firm, PLLC; Dan Harper, retired physician; and secretary and treasurer Holli Rankin, financial professional with Edward Jones. Phone 406-926-2522 or visit fchwmt.org.