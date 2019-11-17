New associates
Community Children’s at Community Medical Center, in collaboration with Seattle Children’s, welcomed pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Joseph Fox. Fox is a fellowship-trained pediatric orthopedist who moved to Missoula following his fellowship at Seattle Children’s. He specializes in treating infants to young adults with conditions of the bones, muscles and joints — ranging from simple fractures and sports injuries to more complicated issues like clubfoot or hip dislocations in children with cerebral palsy. Dr. Fox completed his undergraduate training at the University of Montana and MD from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix. He then completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York, and fellowship in pediatric orthopedic surgery at Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Phone 406-327-4730 or visit CommunityChildrens.org.
New member
Randy J. Cox of Boone Karlberg PC has been admitted to membership in the International Society of Barristers (ISOB). Membership is attained by invitation extended only after a rigorous screening process that considers the lawyer’s ability, experience, accomplishments and ethical standards as assessed by trial lawyers and judges in jurisdictions in which the lawyer has practiced. ISOB members mutually support common goals — safeguarding the right to trial by jury, improving advocacy, recognizing courtroom advocacy as a specialty, encouraging and promoting ethical conduct in litigation and protecting the rights of citizens in the judicial process. Cox has advocated on behalf of clients in a wide range of legal areas in state and federal courts across Montana. In addition, he has been devoted to teaching trial advocacy through trial colleges in Montana and Texas, coaching the University of Montana Law School trial competition teams and teaching at dozens of legal education programs in Montana, California, Utah, Idaho, Kansas and Quebec, Canada. He will be formally inducted to ISOB in March 2020, in South Carolina.