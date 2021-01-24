Getting Ahead

New associates

Geriatrician, Dr. Whitney Haseman, has joined Community Physician Group in Missoula. Dr. Hasemen works with a patient’s primary care provider to offer cognitive evaluations for older adults, comprehensive geriatric assessments - including frailty, falls, multimorbidity goals of care and polypharmacy (multiple medications), and consultations for cognitive impairment/dementia. She also provides geriatric primary care for patients with advanced dementia or other geriatric syndromes. Dr. Haseman received her medical degree from University of Texas Health Science Center, internal medicine residency & geriatrics fellowship from the University of Utah School of Medicine. Her office is located on the Community Medical Center campus in Missoula and she provides home based care in the Missoula area. Call 406-327-3850.

WGM Group, Inc. added eight new employees to two if its Western Montana offices.

Lara Andre joined WGM Group’s Missoula office as an administrative assistant in July 2020. Andre holds an associates of applied science degree in food service management from University of Montana-Missoula College. A Montana native, Andre has spent time working throughout the state in food service management and hospitality management.