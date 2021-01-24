Getting Ahead

New associates
Geriatrician, Dr. Whitney Haseman, has joined Community Physician Group in Missoula. Dr. Hasemen works with a patient’s primary care provider to offer cognitive evaluations for older adults, comprehensive geriatric assessments - including frailty, falls, multimorbidity goals of care and polypharmacy (multiple medications), and consultations for cognitive impairment/dementia. She also provides geriatric primary care for patients with advanced dementia or other geriatric syndromes. Dr. Haseman received her medical degree from University of Texas Health Science Center, internal medicine residency & geriatrics fellowship from the University of Utah School of Medicine. Her office is located on the Community Medical Center campus in Missoula and she provides home based care in the Missoula area. Call 406-327-3850.
WGM Group, Inc. added eight new employees to two if its Western Montana offices.
Lara Andre joined WGM Group’s Missoula office as an administrative assistant in July 2020. Andre holds an associates of applied science degree in food service management from University of Montana-Missoula College. A Montana native, Andre has spent time working throughout the state in food service management and hospitality management.
Stuart Ellsworth, EI, joined WGM Group’s Missoula office as a civil/environmental engineer in February. Ellsworth holds a bachelor of arts degree in math-physics from Whitman College and master’s degree in water resources and environmental engineering from Portland State University. He has experience in construction management, water and wastewater design, and environmental sampling and analysis. His first assignments include sample coordination at the MRL Triangle property and water main replacement design in Missoula.
Saumya Gupta joined WGM Group’s Missoula office as an engineer technician in July. Gupta holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from South Dakota State University. She has worked with South Dakota Department of Transportation as a bridge engineer. Her first assignments included preparing public involvement graphics, illustrating roadway re-alignment, access adjustments and bicycle and pedestrian improvements in Montana.
Mathias Hanssen, EI, joined WGM Group’s Missoula office as a staff engineer in December. Hanssen holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He developed skills in the design of water, wastewater, and storm water infrastructure, as well hydraulic analysis for flood plain studies, working for a land development firm in Austin, Texas. His first assignments include storm drain reports for several private developments in Missoula.
Sam Larson joined WGM Group’s Kalispell office as a staff civil engineer in November. Larson holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering and another in general engineering from Montana Tech, and has three years of professional experience working in heavy civil construction. His first assignments include assisting in construction administration and preparing new subdivision construction plans to be reviewed by city and state agencies.
Jason Maiden joined WGM Group’s Missoula office as an engineering technician in November. Maiden is earning a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and has experience in construction engineering, geotechnical engineering, and site layout design. His first assignments include civil site layout, stormwater design, and drafting projects.
Drue Seamans, EI, joined WGM Group’s Missoula office as a staff engineer in July. Seamans holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Utah, and is skilled in the design and coordination of civil site development, as well as utility infrastructure design. Her first assignments include elements of site and utility design for commercial and multi-family developments around the Missoula area.
Robin Spear, PLA, joined WGM Group’s Kalispell office as a landscape architect in January. Spear holds a bachelor of science degree in Landscape Architecture from Iowa State University and is skilled in public, private, commercial, and industrial developments. She has more than 20 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, and specializes in park designs and green infrastructure. Her first assignments include designing layouts for a 400 residential development, and several commercial developments throughout Flathead Valley.
WGM Group is a comprehensive planning and design firm with offices in Missoula, Bozeman, Kalispell, Helena, and Hamilton.
Elected
The Polson Business Community elected the following to its board of directors: Bobbie Goldberg, Second Nature Gifts and Goods LLC, president; Joslyn Shackelford, Alpine Design, vice president; CarolLynn Lapotka, Handmade Montana, secretary; Shad Hupka, First Interstate Bank, treasurer. Members at Large: Genevieve Evans, Flathead Sailing School; Daisy Walsh, BearGrass Candles; Joe Haugen, Glacier Brewing Company.