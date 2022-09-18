Getting Ahead

New associates

Freddie Blodnick will be starting as a financial consultant at the Charles Schwab Missoula branch. Freddie is a fourth generation Montanan, born and raised in Kalispell. He completed his undergraduate and master's degrees at the University of Montana. He has a passion for the markets and serving others. When he’s not in the office, you can find Freddie bow hunting, fly fishing, and skiing.

Esther Cole joined 406 Financial Services in May. Her background in finance, coupled with a BA in sociology from the University of Montana, makes her a wonderful addition to the 406 team. As a fiscal agent, she helps administer payroll for personal caregivers that are providing essential services to our veterans, helping provide veterans the option of remaining in their own homes for as long as possible.

Missoula Aging Services welcomed Doreen Cook in May as a personal care assistant. She brings several years of experience in caregiving for older adults, helping in all areas to give the best care to those in need. Doreen truly has a passion for helping and caring for others in all aspects of life.

Amy Gemmell joined the Personal Care Assistant team in July. She became interested in the field of caregiving after providing care to her mother who was experiencing dementia. She joins the agency with three years of previous caregiving experience in Tacoma, Washington, and is glad to be able to provide her experience and expertise for clients in Missoula.

Recognition

Providence St. Patrick Hospital has received the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Center Bronze recognition. This recognition is based on commitment to offering rapid, research-based care to people experiencing a specific type of heart attack known as an ST elevation myocardial infarction. Mission: Lifeline is a national, community-based initiative improving systems of care for patients with STEMI, NSTEMI, stroke and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.