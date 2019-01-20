New name
Properties 2000, Inc. has changed its name to The Partner Group | Brokers in Real Estate to more clearly define their values and real estate business. The office is owned by eight Broker/Owners: Amy Johnson, Deana Ross, Deke Tidwell, Don Sokoloski, Kris Hawkins, Kristin Larson, Patrick McCormick, and Paula Crews; Jessica Rogers, office manager, Cortney Perreten, Realtor, and Tavia Kohles, Realtor and Assistant to Kris Hawkins are also members of the team. Properties 2000, Inc. was founded in 1984. The Partner Group | Brokers in Real Estate is located at 1200 S. Reserve Street, Suite F and can be reached via phone at 406-728-8850 or online at PartnerGroupMT.com.
New associates
Matt Holloway has joined the sales team at Karl Tyler Chevrolet.
Brent Hildebrand has joined Providence Montana Health Foundation as the Development Coordinator. Hildebrand brings experience from the University of Colorado Boulder where he served as a health promotion coordinator and served prior in a similar role at the University of Montana Curry Health Center. Brent has extensive experience working with large, complex teams, promoting health and vitality and excels in communication, programming, data-collection. He can be reached at brent.hildebrand@providence.org or (406) 327-3048.
Jennifer Sweten has been selected as the new operations manager for Mountain Line, Missoula’s community bus service. Sweten began working for Mountain Line in 2007 as a part-time report bus operator and rose through the ranks before being named operations supervisor in 2012. She served as the agency’s lead operations supervisor beginning in 2017. Sweten earned the Transportation Safety Institute’s Certification for Transit Safety and Security from the U.S. Department of Transportation in 2017 and was named Mountain Line’s Safety and Security Officer the same year. She also holds a Safety and Security Director certification from the World Safety Organization.
Dennis Sulser, Ed.D, has been appointed the new interim CEO of Youth Dynamics. Sulser has a Doctorate of Education and brings 30 years of leadership experience to Youth Dynamics. His past leadership experience includes serving as the CEO for St. Vincent’s Healthcare Foundation, Clinical Administrator for the Children’s Clinic in Billings, Instructor for the Graduate School of Educational Leadership, Principal for Billings West High School, and Assistant Principal for Billings Public School. As interim CEO of Youth Dynamics, Dennis will be overseeing Montana’s largest children’s mental health center. Youth Dynamics employs over 500 Montanans and serves over 2,000 children and families each year. The organization consists of 18 community offices, 10 therapeutic group homes and two day treatments.