New associates
Ginny Holland has joined Missoula Aging Services (MAS) the new Chief Financial Officer. As Chief Financial Officer for MAS, she oversees the entire range of the Agency’s financial activity while supporting the Agency’s mission and philosophy. Holland received a bachelor’s degree in business–accounting and has over 30 years of experience managing public school finances. She has also served on the governing board of the Clark Fork Valley Hospital and Family Medicine Network.
You have free articles remaining.
Elected
Diane Lorenzen and K.C. Hill have been elected to the board of directors of Bison Engineering, Inc. Bison is Montana-based environmental engineering firm, established in 1980 to provide air quality consulting services for industrial and governmental clients. Bison specializes in air quality monitoring, industrial emissions testing, and environmental permitting. Lorenzen is a professional engineer with 35 years of consulting experience related to biomass energy projects, wood products manufacturing, and renewable natural gas production. Hill is a certified public accountant with extensive experience implementing Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) programs for engineering firms. He is employed as a Senior Financial Analyst for Morrison-Maierle, Inc. in Helena.