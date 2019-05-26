{{featured_button_text}}

New business

Kory Koski (manager) and Curtis Crawford have opened North Ridge Fire Equipment, a new wildland fire fighting business, 1400 Stoddard. Hours of business are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday–Friday, Saturday by appointment. North Ridge Fire Equipment has the largest selection and inventory for wildland fire fighting in the state of Montana. The employees are well-versed in all things firefighting, with over three decades of wildland firefighting experience and an understanding of firefighting regulations and mechanical knowledge. Visit  northridgefire.com or call 406-830-3444.

Elected

At its recent annual meeting, United Way of Missoula County elected board members. Elected to three-year terms were: Mike Nugent, Managing Broker, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Montana Properties; Todd Rahr, General Manager, Grizzly Sports Properties; Jason Williams, CEO, Blackfoot. Gwen Landquist, Director of Brand and Communication, Missoula Federal Credit Union, was appointed to fill a one-year vacancy.

Also serving on the United Way board for 2019-2020 are: Sue Brown, First Security Bank; Beth Burman Frazee, MCT Inc.; Jason Luckey, Wells Fargo; Yvette Heintz, MSW, Yvette Heintz Psychotherapy; Melissa Matassa-Stone, WGM Group; Karen Myers, Providence St. Patrick Hospital; Martin Rogers, Worden Thane PC; Dwight Schulte, Schulte Law Offices; Mark Thane, Missoula County Public Schools; and Holly Truitt, SpectruM Discovery Area. 

