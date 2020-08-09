You have permission to edit this article.
Getting Ahead

New associates

Community Medical Center announced the addition of General Surgeon, Dr. Angela Pallesi. Dr. Pallesi grew up in Stevensville, where she received a scholarship from Community Medical Center to attend MSU in Bozeman. After college, she worked at CMC as a health unit coordinator in the pediatrics department to save up for medical school. She specializes in minimally-invasive & robotic surgery, breast cancer surgery, hernia repair and melanoma removal. Dr. Pallesi received her medical degree from the University of Washington and completed her general surgery residency at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Dr. Pallesi has office locations in Missoula and Stevensville. Phone 406-728-0285

