New associates
Tom Kerr, CFA, has joined the firm of Westpac Wealth Partners as Senior Investment Specialist/Financial Advisor. Kerr has over 25 years experience in the investment management and financial services industry. He is one of the few Charter Financial Analysts (CFA) working in western Montana. He has been a contributing writer to TheStreet.com and RagingBull.com and obtained a BBA in finance from Texas Tech University. He currently serves on the boards of CASA of Missoula and the Montana State Parks Foundation and is a member of the Montana Snowbowl Volunteer Ski Patrol. He can be reached at 406-203-9689 or tom.kerr@westpacwealth.com.
Brandon Gomez has joined the staff of PartnersCreative as a graphic designer. In his work, Gomez designs and prepares projects for clients across the full range of print, digital and interactive formats. Prior to joining the Missoula-based full-service marketing and communications agency, Gomez served as a design intern for Whirlpool Corporation and Wofford College Athletics while completing his BFA in graphic design at Montana State University.
You have free articles remaining.
Kerry Cassidy and Jennifer Wilson have joined the Job Service as client advocates. Cassidy attended the University of Montana. Wilson study wildlife biology in Oregon and Idaho. She was a preschool teacher for five years, then a transition specialist for seven years at La Pine High School.
Kelli Hatten has joined the Job Service Pathways Program. Hatten obtained her master's in public administration from the University of Montana as well as her bachelor's in history and political science. She worked for the Office of Public Assistance in Missoula for six years.