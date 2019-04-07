New associates
Lowell Klocke has joined ALLWEST as Construction Services Supervisor for the company’s newly opened Missoula office. Klocke has 37 years of experience in geotechnical and construction materials testing and inspection services. His responsibilities include supervising and coordinating construction testing and inspections for government, commercial, industrial and residential projects. He has an associate degree in Civil Engineering Technology from North Dakota State College of Science. He was most recently employed as an Area Materials Laboratory Supervisor for the Montana Department of Transportation. With the opening of ALLWEST Missoula, the employee-owned company now has five locations in Washington, Idaho and Montana.
The Missoula Osprey announced the hiring of Shelby Fowler to become the franchise’s first year around Director of Food and Beverage. Fowler will oversee the Missoula Osprey’s complete Food and Beverage operation for all events held at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Fowler attended Jamestown College in North Dakota on a softball scholarship. She has worked as the dietary manager for the Hillside Health Care Center, as kitchen manager for the Poverello Center, and most recently, Food and Beverage Coordinator for City of Missoula Parks and Recreation. With the City, Shelby oversaw all Food and Beverage operations associated with aquatics and parks.
Elected
Laura Brehm has been elected as the Montana Community Foundation’s new board president. She will guide and assist Montana Community Foundation in its mission of cultivating a culture of giving so Montana communities can flourish. This includes providing oversight to the more than $100 million in assets MCF currently manages. In addition, she will help determine which programs are consistent with the Foundation’s mission and monitor their effectiveness. A University of California, Berkeley graduate, Brehm brings more than 30 years of nonprofit experience to the Montana Community Foundation. Along with her degree from Berkeley, she has an executive education certificate from the London School of Business and Finance in strategic innovation. Her record of achievements includes being president and CEO of The University of Montana Foundation, prior national vice president of the Trust for Public Land, current board member of the Northern Rockies Advisory Board of the Trust for Public Land, UM’s Grizzly Riders board member, and recipient of the Berkeley Citation, The University of California, Berkeley’s highest honor for achievement.
Christopher McHale was elected Noble Grand at the 114th annual officers election at Covenant Lodge 6 of the Independent Order of Oddfellows. G. Hill retains the seat of secretary and F. Macinnes is treasurer.