Getting Ahead

New associates

Interventional cardiologist, Dr. Morgan Kellogg, has joined Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Dr. Kellogg specializes in coronary intervention as well as general cardiology services. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease and is board eligible for interventional cardiology. Dr. Kellogg received his medical degree from Sackler School of Medicine, internal medicine residency at Stamford Hospital - Columbia University, Stamford, CT, general cardiology fellowship at Maine Medical Center - Tufts University School of Medicine, Portland, ME and interventional cardiology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Harvard Medical School, Boston. Dr. Kellogg has office locations in Missoula, Ronan and Deer Lodge. Call 406- 327-4646.