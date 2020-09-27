Getting Ahead

New associates
Interventional cardiologist, Dr. Morgan Kellogg, has joined Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular at Community Medical Center in Missoula. Dr. Kellogg specializes in coronary intervention as well as general cardiology services. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease and is board eligible for interventional cardiology. Dr. Kellogg received his medical degree from Sackler School of Medicine, internal medicine residency at Stamford Hospital - Columbia University, Stamford, CT, general cardiology fellowship at Maine Medical Center - Tufts University School of Medicine, Portland, ME and interventional cardiology fellowship at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Harvard Medical School, Boston. Dr. Kellogg has office locations in Missoula, Ronan and Deer Lodge. Call 406- 327-4646.
New business
Kim Smith has founded Northwest Mountain Appraisal Group. Northwest Mountain Appraisal Group provides commercial real estate appraisal services specializing in self storage facilities, office, retail, multi-family, industrial and land appraisals. Service areas include all of Montana state, northern Idaho and central/eastern Washington. Smith graduated from Gonzaga University in 2008 and has 10 years of commercial and real estate appraisal experience. Visit nwmountain.com.
Certification
Pediatric physical therapist, Meghan Goble with Community Children’s - Pediatric Therapies recently completed the IGNITE 12-month core training and mentoring program for therapists specializing in neonatal and developmental care therapy.
