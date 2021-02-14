Getting ahead

Certification

Main Street Pilates Studio announced that Jordan Dehline Burt and Allison McKinney has completed and received their Level II Comprehensive Peak Pilates Instructor Certifications. Burt has been teaching at Main Street Pilates for the past year offering private, semi private and small group classes. A graduate of UM’s Dance program as well as faculty at Ballet Arts she is currently offering specialty Pilates classes for middle/high school and college level dancers at the MSP. McKinney has been teaching at Main Street Pilates for the past year offering private, semi private, small group and livestream classes. She is a graduate of the University of Montana's Dance Program.

Recognition

Kimberly Shappee, first vice president, financial advisor at RBC Wealth Management’s Missoula office, was selected and recognized to be a member of RBC Wealth Management’s exclusive Consulting Group. This designation is awarded to financial advisors who have achieved a high level of success in building wealth management businesses dedicated to helping their clients build portfolios and accomplish their financial goals by offering comprehensive financial advice and customized solutions. Shappee is also the founder and Chief Shine Officer of The Athena Pack, a national women’s leadership conference based in Montana focused on helping women gain business and leadership skills. Prior to her work in financial advising, Shappee was the senior credit officer and senior vice president at Bank of Montana. She is president of University of Washington’s 2012 Class of the Pacific Coast Banking School and a Babson College Entrepreneurship and Women’s Leadership Graduate.