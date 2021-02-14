Getting ahead

New associates
Connor McMahon has joined Sterling CRE Advisors as a commercial real estate advisor, bringing with him a background in market penetration strategies, complex leases, and franchise relationships. McMahon is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers ans was Co-Star's Power Broker of the Year.
New partner
Lisa Bakker became an owner in Great Divide Physical Therapy, joining the partnership of Kate and Jody Skinner. She earned her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Montana in 2011 after obtaining her undergraduate degree in exercise science from UM. She obtained a board certification as an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) in 2015, is ASTYM certified, and has advanced training in Visceral manipulation and Women’s Health. Her clinical interests include complex, chronic conditions and she uses her training and experience in manual techniques, patient education, and functional strengthening to heal and improve her patient’s function and quality of life. Bakker also has a special passion for working with the golf community and has her level 1 TPI certification
Accreditation
Community Medical Center has received Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Accreditation Services. To become an Accredited Chest Pain Center, the hospital in partnership with Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular engaged in rigorous evaluation by ACC for its ability to assess, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
Certification
Main Street Pilates Studio announced that Jordan Dehline Burt and Allison McKinney has completed and received their Level II Comprehensive Peak Pilates Instructor Certifications. Burt has been teaching at Main Street Pilates for the past year offering private, semi private and small group classes. A graduate of UM’s Dance program as well as faculty at Ballet Arts she is currently offering specialty Pilates classes for middle/high school and college level dancers at the MSP. McKinney has been teaching at Main Street Pilates for the past year offering private, semi private, small group and livestream classes. She is a graduate of the University of Montana's Dance Program.
Recognition
Kimberly Shappee, first vice president, financial advisor at RBC Wealth Management’s Missoula office, was selected and recognized to be a member of RBC Wealth Management’s exclusive Consulting Group. This designation is awarded to financial advisors who have achieved a high level of success in building wealth management businesses dedicated to helping their clients build portfolios and accomplish their financial goals by offering comprehensive financial advice and customized solutions. Shappee is also the founder and Chief Shine Officer of The Athena Pack, a national women’s leadership conference based in Montana focused on helping women gain business and leadership skills. Prior to her work in financial advising, Shappee was the senior credit officer and senior vice president at Bank of Montana. She is president of University of Washington’s 2012 Class of the Pacific Coast Banking School and a Babson College Entrepreneurship and Women’s Leadership Graduate.