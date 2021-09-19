Getting Ahead

New associates

Physician Assistant, Maria Hipp, has joined Community Medical Center’s Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular team. She specializes in inpatient cardiology, women’s heart health, exercise counseling, general cardiology, heart failure and Holter monitoring. Hipp attended the University of Wyoming as a track and field athlete and received her undergraduate degree in kinesiology and health promotion. She received her master’s degree in clinical exercise physiology at the University of Wisconsin in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She went on to receive her master's degree in physician assistant studies from Rocky Vista University in Parker, Colorado. Visit CommunityMed.org/heart.