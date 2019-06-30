New associates
Carl Graumann is a new agent at EXIT Realty Bitterroot Valley.
Dr. Margaret Coffey now practices at the recently opened Natura Health and Wellness Clinic in Missoula. Dr. Coffey specializes in providing adjunctive care to patients diagnosed with cancer. She centers treatment around patient preferences and incorporates a broad spectrum of treatment possibilities. She also has a special interest in providing primary care. Dr. Coffey has practiced in Montana since 2016, when she founded Yellow Pine Naturopathic Clinic. She is a graduate of Bastyr University and completed a residency at Champlain Center for Natural Medicine in Vermont. She can be reached at 406-317-1965.
Elected
Jake Pelczar, vice president of Bank of Montana, Missoula was elected as secretary/treasurer to the board of directors of the Montana Bankers Association at the 116th annual membership meeting. Pelczar will continue to serve as a policy maker for the banking community. He will represent the Western Region on the board. Pelczar started with Bank of Montana in 2012. He went to the University of Montana and has a B.S. degree in business administration/finance.
Greg Yockey, EVP, Chief Lending Officer, Farmers State Bank, Victor, was elected to the Board of Directors of the Montana Bankers Association at the. Yockey will serve two years as a policy maker for the banking community. He will represent the Western Region. Yockey graduated from the University of Montana in 1991 and began his banking career as a teller at Ravalli County Bank in Hamilton working through college. He was hired at Mountain West Bank in Helena shortly after that bank opened. He was elected CEO and board member of Farmers State Bank in January 2019.