Getting Ahead

New associates

Michelle Carter has joined the Montana based accounting firm of JCCS, P.C. Carter, a graduate of the University of Montana with a B.S. in business/accounting, works in the Missoula office and her primary focus is tax. She can be reached 406-549-4148 or michelle.carter@jccscpa.com . Founded in 1946, JCCS is a full service accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula and Whitefish.

Designations

Katie L. Stevens with Stevens & Co. received the MAI Designation from the Appraisal Institute. She has been a Certified General Real Estate Appraiser since 2017 working with all property types, including commercial, industrial, agricultural, and residential. The MAI Designation is held by professionals who can provide a wide range of services relating to all types of real property, such as providing opinions of value, evaluations, review, consulting and advice regarding investment decisions, among others. Stevens & Co. is an independent full-service appraisal firm, located in Downtown Missoula, that has served the Pacific Northwest since 1978.