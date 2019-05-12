New associates
Lucas Yatch has joined A&E Architects, an established design firm with offices located in Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell, Montana, and Seattle, Washington, as a designer. Yatch holds a bachelor of science in environmental design and a Master of Architecture from Montana State University. He possesses experience in luxury urban infill residential projects, in addition to various healthcare and education projects. He is also skilled in creating conceptual renderings, as well as exceptional hand graphics in charcoal, watercolor and ink.
Jon Sears has joined A&E as a construction administrator. Sears is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), and holds a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering, with a minor in mathematics, from Montana Technological University. He brings project management experience regarding a variety of construction projects throughout the United States, including local, state, federal and private entities.
Pete Weber has joined Morrison-Maierle. Weber is an engineering designer who brings 25 years of experience in the low-voltage discipline to its Buildings Market Group consisting of structural, mechanical and electrical engineers. He will be based in the company’s Missoula office. Weber has spent the last 19 years working in the architecture/engineering industry on communications infrastructure for buildings projects and will help Morrison-Maierle grow and develop its low-voltage discipline. Weber received a B.A. and M.A. in psychology from Wheaton College in 1993. His communications licenses include a certification as an Aruba Certified Mobility Professional (ACMP). Prior to his new position at Morrison-Maierle, he worked for Access Consulting as a communications project manager for 18 years.
Bailey Pate has joined OS2 – Office Solutions & Services as a sales account representative. Pate has been with OS2 for two years as the receptionist. She will now be out in Missoula calling on commercial office supply accounts.
Owen Kelley has joined Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Montana Properties in Missoula. He joins his daughters Carly Kelley and Leah Philbert forming The Kelley Team. You can reach Kelley at 406-544-7221 or owen.kelley@bhhsmt.com.
Nicole Bierens, a nurse practitioner with over 23 years of experience in health and wellness, has joined Full Circle Natural Medical Clinic, where she will be working alongside Dr. Amy Haynes to provide natural health and wellness treatments to improve the quality of life for their patients. She specializes in easing emotional and physical stressors for those affected by hormonal imbalance, restoring confidence through natural facial rejuvenation procedures and providing groundbreaking stem cell regenerative therapies to address a multitude of ailments. She can be reached at 406-721-2147.
Certification
Carol Brooks with ERA Lambros Real Estate's Missoula office, has earned her GRI distinction. The GRI is a designation awarded to real estate professionals who have completed more than 90 hours of comprehensive training in legal and regulatory issues, technology and professional standards, the sales process, and more. Brooks can be reached at 406-218-9822 or carolbrooks@eralambros.com.
CFRE International has named Nick Dietzen as a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE). Dietzen, philanthropic adviser for Montana Community Foundation, joins more than 6,300 professionals around the world who hold the CFRE designation and is one of just 27 in Montana. Individuals granted the CFRE credential have met a series of standards set by CFRE International, which include tenure in the profession, education and demonstrated fundraising achievement. They have also passed a rigorous written examination testing the knowledge, skills and abilities required of a fundraising executive, and have agreed to uphold accountability standards and the donor bill of rights.