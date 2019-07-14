New associates
Dr. Nan Dunne Byington has joined the staff of the recently opened Natura Health and Wellness Clinic. Dr. Dunne’s current clinical focus is providing acute care services and gynecological health, with a special interest in high-androgen women’s health care. She has practiced in Montana since 1990, first founding Bitterroot Natural Medicine and later practicing at Black Bear Naturopathic Clinic. She is a graduate of the National University of Natural Medicine and engaged in a post-graduate year of training at the Natural Childbirth and Family Clinic. She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 406-317-1965.
Promotions
Carol Evanger and Tyson Kuntz from Job Service Missoula are spearheading a partnership between the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and the University of Montana called the “Become an Alum Program.” This program is designed to help build Montana’s workforce. Carol is embedded on the University of Montana Campus and Tyson is located at the Missoula College Campus. They are contacting students who left school without completing or obtaining their degree and helping them remove barriers to enable them to return to the University. The Become an Alum Program can help eligible students pay for tuition, books and fees and some supportive services. Phone 728-7060.