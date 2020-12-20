Getting Ahead

New associates

Kaaren Winkler has been named the new Chief Executive Office for The Montana Association of REALTORS®. Winkler brings 16 years of REALTOR® Association experience with her from both the Washington Association of REALTORS® and the Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®. She spent the past four years as CEO at TPCAR, the second largest association in Washington State. Winkler has served multiple terms on the National Association of REALTORS® Professional Standards Committee, currently serves as a member of the REALTOR® Association Executives Editorial Advisory Board and is also a licensed real estate instructor. Holding several professional and REALTOR® certifications, Winkler has a certificate in Strategies in Nonprofit Management and earned her REALTOR® Certified Executive designation from the National Association of REALTORS®. Winkler has also obtained the National Association of REALTORS® Commitment to Excellence endorsement and has completed the e-PRO® certification program.