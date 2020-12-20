Getting Ahead

New associates
Kaaren Winkler has been named the new Chief Executive Office for The Montana Association of REALTORS®. Winkler brings 16 years of REALTOR® Association experience with her from both the Washington Association of REALTORS® and the Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS®. She spent the past four years as CEO at TPCAR, the second largest association in Washington State. Winkler has served multiple terms on the National Association of REALTORS® Professional Standards Committee, currently serves as a member of the REALTOR® Association Executives Editorial Advisory Board and is also a licensed real estate instructor. Holding several professional and REALTOR® certifications, Winkler has a certificate in Strategies in Nonprofit Management and earned her REALTOR® Certified Executive designation from the National Association of REALTORS®. Winkler has also obtained the National Association of REALTORS® Commitment to Excellence endorsement and has completed the e-PRO® certification program.
Kate Zimmer, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, has joined Strive Nutrition. Her experience as a Division I athlete and as a Clinical Dietitian at Harborview Medical Center has equipped her to work with a variety of individuals. Zimmer is credentialed with all major Montana insurance companies as well as Medicare (Renal and Diabetes) and Medicaid (less than 20 years old). She is open for appointments starting in January 2021. Call 406-239-3336, email kate.zimmer@strivenutritionllc.com or visit strivenutritionllc.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.