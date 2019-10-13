New business
Hayden Outdoors, a real estate brokerage licensed in 14 western states, added Montana to its territory in which they offer multiple land and real estate related services. The real estate brokerage added nine agents, brokers and land specialists immediately following their licensure, bringing on almost 90 properties for sale. There are agents from Flathead Lake to Dillon and Billings, and offices in Big Timber, Ennis and Bozeman/Manhattan.
In January 2020, Hayden Outdoors will launch its new TV show “Life on the Land” by NFL football player Brett Favre. The show will air on RFDTV network. Filming for the show will include multiple ranches in Montana, including properties near Dillon, Bozeman, Missoula and Big Timber. Visit HaydenOutdoors.com.
Kasey and Kacie Williams have opened N-Hance of Northwset Montana, a cabinet and floor refinishing service that renews your wood cabinets and floors. Kacie graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in business barketing. Kasey graduated with a degree in business information systems and was a member of the Missoula Police Department from 2010-2019 where he served the community by being a member of the Patrol Division with a specialized emphasis on Misdemeanor Criminal Investigations. Visit nhance.com/northwestmontana/