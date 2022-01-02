Getting Ahead

New associates

Webb Brown, IOM, is the new executive director of the Montana Dental Association (MDA). He is concluding his current position as CEO of the Montana Regional Multiple Listing Service. Brown attended Carroll College and received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of California at Riverside. His Institute for Organization Management (IOM) designation is from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Brown is currently an MBA candidate at the University of Montana. In his role, Brown will also be responsible for the Montana Oral Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity providing grants to promote Montanans' oral health through the support of dental education and access to care. After his starting date of Jan. 15, Brown can be reached at Webb@MontanaDental.org or 406-443‐2061.