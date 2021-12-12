Getting Ahead

New associates

Mark Roberts is the new executive director of Watson Children's Shelter. Prior to his appointment, Roberts was co-owner of Missoula Early Learning Center, an early education and childcare facility in Missoula which cared for 70 children ages 0-6. He has held positions on many nonprofit boards throughout the community and is a strong advocate for the care, well-being, and education of children.

Recognition

The Montana Dental Hygiene Association awarded Dr. Joe Byington the “Outstanding Dentist of the Year Award”. He has built a strong practice of loyal patients and provides care in long-term health facilities. He is also very involved and other philanthropic events throughout the year in Missoula. Byington can be reached at 406-543-3877. Karen Thomas, RDH, BA, LAP received the honor of the “Outstanding Leadership Award”.

The Village Health & Rehabilitation is among the 13% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report. The Village Health & Rehabilitation earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

Donations

Montana's Credit Unions from around the state took part in MCU's inaugural Cats vs. Griz Icon Fundraiser and raised over $25,000 for Shodair Children's Hospital.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0