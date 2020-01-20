Promotions
Linda Chilton was promoted to senior vice president, chief retail officer at Opportunity Bank of Montana. Chilton has more than two decades of banking experience, holding leadership positions at community-focused financial institutions throughout Montana. Since joining Opportunity Bank of Montana in 2014, Chilton most recently served as vice president, branch administrator. In this new role, Chilton will be a member of the Executive Management Team responsible for leading overall retail banking, treasury management, branch administration, marketing and product management, and delivering excellence in retail operations across our expanding footprint. Chilton holds a B.S. in business administration from the University of Montana. She will continue to work out of Missoula.
Michael Combo, CPA, Shareholder has been promoted to the Missoula office vice president. Combo has practiced in public accounting for over 24 years providing tax, advisory and transactional consulting to small and large businesses and their owners. He takes a proactive advisory role with clients providing solutions to complex tax issues. Combo holds master’s degree in accountancy and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2005.
Amanda Anders has been promoted to senior manager in the Missoula office. Anders has over 19 years of experience in providing tax and accounting services to her clients, and she has extensive experience working with clients to automate and enhance their back-office processes. Anders holds an associate of applied science in accounting from the University of Montana and has been with the firm since 2006.
You have free articles remaining.
New business
North Ridge Fire Equipment has opened at 1400 Stoddard St. It specializes in both wildland and structural fire fighting equipment. North Ridge Fire Equipment provides in-stock gear to firefighters in the Missoula area plus national sales via its website NorthRidgeFire.com. Store manager, Kory Koski, formerly with Axmen, has been selling firefighting gear for over six years.
Elected
The Missoula Downtown Association announced new officers and board members. Joining the MDA Board of Directors for a three-year term are Mimi Hall-Gustafson, director of sales and marking at the Holiday Inn Downtown; Conor Newman, CPA with Boyle, Deveny & Meyer and Jeff Smith, attorney with Garlington, Lohn & Robinson. New officers are Bob McGowan, Rocky Mountain School of Photography, president; Josh Eder, S.G. Long, vice president of Advocacy; Ashley Larkin, First Montana Bank, vice president of Marking and Events; Paige Livingston, One Eleven, vice president of Membership; Ellen Buchanan, Missoula Redevelopment Agency, vice president of Master Plan; Tom Snyder, Five on Black; past president and Rachel McDonough, MOFI, treasurer.