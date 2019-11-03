New associates
Elijah L. Inabnit and Jonah P. Brown have joined Garlington, Lohn and Robinson, PLLP as associate attorneys. Inabnit obtained his Juris Doctor from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana. He worked as a law clerk for Honorable Judge Dana L. Christensen of the United States District Court for the District of Montana. His practice areas are civil litigation, insurance defense, construction law, constitutional law, employment law, medical malpractice defense and real estate law. Brown obtained his Juris Doctor from the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana. He worked as a law clerk for Honorable Judge Brian M. Morris in Federal District Court. His practice areas are civil litigation, insurance defense, water rights, land use and environmental law. Reach them 406-523-2500.
Sarah Hamilton has joined Garden City Harvest as development director. Hamilton has helped build numerous community and school gardens; worked as a wilderness and river guide for 10 years; worked as a doula and has helped raise money for nonprofits and public agencies. She has an MFA in creative writing from the University of Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
Elected
Kyle Lingscheit, CEO of PayneWest Insurance, was elected to the board of directors of The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers. The Council’s board of directors is comprised of the heads of top brokerage firms who provide direction and guidance around industry initiatives and advocacy for the commercial brokerage industry’s regulatory and compliance matters.
Patrick Barkey, director of Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, has been elected the 2019-20 president of the national Association for University Business and Economic Research. AUBER is the professional organization for regional economics centers.