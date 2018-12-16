Relocation
Justin Lundeen, independent contractor at One Stop Nail Shop has moved from Ninth and Reserve to 2100 Stevens Ave. No. 121. Lundeen has eight years experience as a nail tech and offers acrylics, gels, pedicures and the latest in advanced nail art. Lundeen has attended trade shows to stay up to date on the industry and was featured in the "Healthy Tech" article in Nails Magazine.
New associates
Claudia Radford has joined the sales team at Karl Tyler Chevrolet.
Jeri Delys has joined The Muscular Dystrophy Association as the statewide Development Director for Montana. Delys brings extensive experience in development, sales and marketing. She will focus on securing new income, developing relationships with major sponsors and working to expand MDA’s business by leading various donor committee relationships. Delys’ previous work experience includes her own marketing consulting business and most recently the Springs at Missoula.
Kelly Slattery steps into the role of Planet Kids Program Co-Manager at YWCA Missoula after serving in various positions at the YWCA over the last 20 years, as well as at other social service agencies. She will oversee program operations of Planet Kids, which provides supervised visitation services for families. Slattery holds a bachelor of social work degree from the University of Montana and a Master of Social Work from Walla Walla University.
Trisha Christensen joins YWCA Missoula as Planet Kids Program Co-Manager. She graduated from the University of Montana, with a double major in sociology and psychology. Christensen has spent the last seven years working in a variety of social service settings, including as an advocate for survivors of sexual and domestic violence and for students with disabilities at the University of Montana.
Jamie Jenkins has joined Stockman Bank Missoula as a Credit Analyst. Her responsibilities include analyzing financial statements, assisting commercial lenders and providing support to develop and maintain account relationships. Jenkins brings over three years of banking experience to the position including credit analysis for commercial loans, personal and business cash flows, financial statements, tax returns and various other documentation. She previously served as a financial account analyst at another financial institution. Jenkins earned her master of science degree in accounting from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. She also earned her bachelor of science degree in accounting and business management from the University of Maryland. She is located at 321 W. Broadway and can be reached at 258-1411.
Promotions
The Downtown Missoula Partnership (DMP) has promoted Kalina Wickham to Operations Coordinator and Bram Moore to Customer Service Coordinator, following the departure of Sarah Ferguson. Wickham has served as a member of the DMP staff since May 2017 and previously served as a student intern in 2015. She earned a BA in Liberal Studies from the University of Montana in 2015 with a certificate in Entertainment Management. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Public Administration from UM. Wickham helped establish the Unseen Missoula Guided Walking Tours and will continue to develop that program in the coming years. She will also be responsible for management of Missoula’s Town Square: Caras Park, as well as Downtown décor, communications, and support services. Moore began his service to the DMP as a volunteer on the River City Roots Festival Committee in 2015 and most recently served as facilities staff for the organization. He previously served as Director of Development for the Boys & Girls Club and was the 2017 Professional of the Year for the organization. Moore studied Cultural Anthropology and Sociology at the University of Montana. He will manage all frontline duties for the DMP and assist with communications, marketing, membership and operations. Wickhham can be reached at kalina@missouladowntown.com, and Moore can be reached at info@missouladowntown.com. The Downtown Missoula Partnership is located at 218 E. Main St.