Getting Ahead

New associates
Lindsay Van Nice has joined Child Care Resources as the Child and Adult Care Food Program Specialist. Van Nice graduated with honors from Metropolitan State University of Denver with her bachelor’s degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics.
Abigail Knab has been hired as an environmental graphic designer at A&E Design. Knab will integrate messaging, color, imagery and typography into designed spaces to improve brand identity and experiences for diverse clients. She has a BFA from Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design, strong collaboration skills and exceptional design sense.
Jon Paul de Roulhac will be the editor for the motion picture "Eye For Eye" being produced in and around Missoula by Wolfpack Productions.
Recognition
The Montana Ambassador Awards honor individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to economic development in Montana. Gregory M. Johnson was the recipient of the Montana Ambassadors Mike Malone Educators of the Year Award. For more than 25 years, Johnson served as artistic director of the Montana Repertory Theatre and as a professor at the University of Montana. Johnson died at age 71 earlier this year. Bill Johnston received the Montana Ambassador Plenipotentiary Award. Johnston serves as the community relations officer at First Security Bank of Missoula, a Glacier Bank Company. For 36 years, Johnston worked at the University of Montana, as the director of Alumni Relations.
Renee Labrie-Shanks of Missoula Aging Services was named the Barbara McGinity Award of Excellence winner for 2021 at the national SMP/SHIP conference. This leadership award recognizes an individual who inspires others and serves as “a champion for all” by being an active advocate for beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers in the fight against health care fraud, error, and abuse. Labrie-Shanks is the Statewide SMP Director and has worked in the aging field since 2000.