Getting Ahead

New associates

Lindsay Van Nice has joined Child Care Resources as the Child and Adult Care Food Program Specialist. Van Nice graduated with honors from Metropolitan State University of Denver with her bachelor’s degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics.

Abigail Knab has been hired as an environmental graphic designer at A&E Design. Knab will integrate messaging, color, imagery and typography into designed spaces to improve brand identity and experiences for diverse clients. She has a BFA from Rocky Mountain College of Art & Design, strong collaboration skills and exceptional design sense.

Jon Paul de Roulhac will be the editor for the motion picture "Eye For Eye" being produced in and around Missoula by Wolfpack Productions.

Recognition