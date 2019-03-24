New business
Sarah Berg is offering the latest treatments and techniques in aesthetics on facial aging preservation at her new practice: Sarah Berg, RN at Meraki Beauty Lounge, located off North Reserve on Stockyard Road. Berg is a Registered Nurse with seven years experience combined in critical care, with the last 3 years specializing in aesthetic medicine. A graduate of Carroll College Nursing School, she received her foundational training in aesthetics from two plastic surgeons in Seattle, Washington. She guest injects monthly at an established plastic surgery practice in Granite Bay, California. Phone 406-926-1452 or visit www.vagaro.com/merakibeautylounge.
New associates
John Robideaux has joined the Montana based accounting firm of Junkermier, Clark, Campanella, Stevens, P.C. (JCCS). Robideaux graduated from the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, with a BS-accounting in 2018. His primary focus at JCCS is tax and he works in the Missoula office. Phone 406-549-4148 or email john.robideaux@jccscpa.com.
Marcy Allen has been appointed interim executive director of Missoula Community Foundation. Allen brings with her nonprofit management experience, fundraising skills, solid community relationships, and a deep knowledge of the Missoula community. She has lived here, with a brief hiatus, for more than 20 years. Most recently, Allen ran a consulting business where she worked with companies and nonprofits to help identify their needs and assets, and then to align those to drive growth. Prior to this work, she was the executive director of BREDD for nine years. During her tenure at BREDD, a three-county economic development district serving Missoula, Mineral, and Ravalli counties, she brought in millions of dollars for area businesses to promote job growth and implement regional planning. Allen can be reached at 406-926-2846 or marcy@missoulacommunityfoundation.org
Certification
Brian McDivitt, an electrical engineer in Morrison-Maierle's Missoula office, has obtained his Professional Engineer (PE) license. He is now licensed in the state of Montana. McDivitt received his B.S. in electrical engineering in 2009 followed by a MA in Business Administration in 2012 both from Pensacola Christian College. His recent projects for Morrison-Maierle include the Play N' Learn Daycare in Great Falls, Lockwood High School, Missoula Public Library, INRC Phase 3, and the Missoula Airport Terminal.
Elected
Natalie Black and Carly Kelly ware elected to the Child Care Resources board of directors. Black is an associate with Worden Thane PC, Attorneys at Law. Kelly is a sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties.