Getting Ahead

Mascari

New associates

Becca Birdsell, CPA, has joined the accounting firm of JCCS, PC. Birdswell works in the Missoula office and her primary focus is audit. She can be reached at 406-549-4148 or becca.birdsell@jccscpa.comFounded in 1946, JCCS is a full service accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Great Falls, Hamilton, Helena, Kalispell, Missoula and Whitefish.

Kayla Mascari joined Bank of Montana’s team in February 2020 as a Financial and Investment Banking Analyst. Her banking and accounting experience encompasses commercial credit underwriting and loan processing, and government loan programs. 

