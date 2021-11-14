Getting Ahead

New associates

Missoula Aging Services announced several new employees. Allison Strekel is the new development director. She has an MBA from Western Governor’s University. She has a background in fundraising, business development and marketing and communications. Lenna Pocklington is the In Home Support Services supervisor. She has a background in caregiving and supporting people with disabilities. She has served as a job coach and most recently has worked directly with staff as a supervisor. Shana Klinge is the Nutrition Program manager. She has worked in the area of senior living and has been an administrator for over 10 years in addition to many years as an LPN and extensive work with people with dementia. James Gleixner is a care manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Northern Arizona University and a background in case management. Tammy Smola joined the Personal Care Attendant team in August. She has worked with older adults and is a Licensed Certified Nursing Assistant.