Getting Ahead

New associates
Missoula Aging Services announced several new employees. Allison Strekel is the new development director. She has an MBA from Western Governor’s University. She has a background in fundraising, business development and marketing and communications. Lenna Pocklington is the In Home Support Services supervisor. She has a background in caregiving and supporting people with disabilities. She has served as a job coach and most recently has worked directly with staff as a supervisor. Shana Klinge is the Nutrition Program manager. She has worked in the area of senior living and has been an administrator for over 10 years in addition to many years as an LPN and extensive work with people with dementia. James Gleixner is a care manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Northern Arizona University and a background in case management. Tammy Smola joined the Personal Care Attendant team in August. She has worked with older adults and is a Licensed Certified Nursing Assistant.
Certification
Tara Bozo, a Registered Nurse at Missoula Bone & Joint Surgery Center, achieved the Certified Ambulatory Peri-Anesthesia Nurse certification. Bozo is supervisor for the pre-op, post-op, and extended recovery patient care.
Recognition
Kevin Bailey, franchisee with EXIT Realty Missoula, received the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
Kelly McGuirl, operations manager at Missoula Bone & Joint, was awarded Practice Professional of the Year 2021 by the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives.
The Village Senior Residence was awarded the Most Trusted Senior Assisted Living Community for the 2021 International Life Sciences Awards hosted by Global Health & Pharma Magazine (GHP-News).
Donations
Spectrum announced that The Missoula Children’s Theatre and Missoula Community Theatre (MCT) will receive $10,000 through the 2021-2022 Stand For The Arts Awards, a partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs.
Clearwater Credit Union (Clearwater) announced $50,000 in donations to Montana nonprofits working to combat climate change. Clearwater’s donations will be split among the Montana Environmental Information Center (Helena), the Northern Plains Resource Council (Billings), Montana Conservation Voters (Billings), the National Center for Appropriate Technology (Butte), Climate Smart Missoula (Missoula), and Families for a Livable Climate (Missoula).