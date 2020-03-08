Getting Ahead

New associates

Thorin Geist has joined Cotner Law, PLLC law office. Geist graduated from the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, with dual degrees in psychology and criminal justice in 2005, and in 2007 he earned his law degree from the University of Montana School of Law, where he received the Carrol Mitchell Award for excellence in Alternate Dispute Resolution. Geist's is focused on civil and tort litigation, where he represents clients in a wide range of matters. He is also an experienced mediator and is routinely called on to serve as a special prosecutor for counties in Western Montana.

Shanti Johnson has joined the Missoula Urban Transportation District as its new Communications and Outreach Marketing Specialist for Mountain Line. Johnson has a background in community education, outreach and marketing. Prior to joining Mountain Line, Johnson worked for Missoula-based marketing agency, PartnersCreative, where she managed several nonprofit, local and government accounts, and oversaw campaigns focused on curbing the spread of invasive species, renewing the Land and Water Conservation Fund and promoting worker safety. Previously, Johnson worked for the University of Montana’s Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center helping coordinate U.S. State Department-funded programs on environment and civil society development. Johnson has a master’s in environmental science and Natural Resource Journalism from the University of Montana. She can be reached at sjohnson@mountainline.com.