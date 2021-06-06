Getting Ahead

New associates

Architect Ryan Kiefer has joined the team at A&E Design in Kalispell. Kiefer has a Master of Architecture from Rice University and strong interest in community-focused projects and background in residential. From five locations across Montana and in Seattle, Washington, A&E Design is a multidisciplinary firm serving a variety of market sectors throughout the northwest.

Dr. Joel Henry has joined Goodrich & Reely PLLC. Henry's practice includes intellectual property, corporate and transactional work, private placement securities, and all things technology law. He also serves as an expert witness on litigation matters involving technology challenges, electronic discovery, and digital forensics. He earned two computer science degrees from Montana State, a Ph.D. in computer science from Virginia Tech, and finally a J.D. at The University of Montana.

New owners

Kate and Ron Rule are the new owners of River Edge Restaurant in Alberton. John Martinez of Missoula was hired as the new general manager and the staff was rehired.

Recognition

Noreen Cady, business development and community outreach coordinator at Park Side Credit Union, received the Montana’s Credit Unions (MCU) 2021 Philosophy in Action Award. Over the past few years, Cady has worked with local schools, public transportation, libraries and business leaders to coordinate the Flathead County Science Fair. She also took a leadership role in public initiatives such as the Flathead Valley Rocket Rally, the Making MT Fair, and the formation of the first Flathead STEAM Alliance.

