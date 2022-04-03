Getting Ahead

Recognition

Faye Hanson Warren, s enior vice president and downtown branch manager at Stockman Bank, has been named MoFi's Missoula Small Business Lender of the Year for 2021. This award is presented annually to the most prolific commercial and small-business lending partners and individuals. Warren has been with Stockman Bank since 2015.

Zane Weber, commercial relationship manager at First Interstate Bank, has been named MoFi's Missoula Small Business Lender of the Year for 2021. This award is presented annually to the most prolific commercial and small-business lending partners and individuals. Weber has been with First Interstate Bank since 2015 in both Billings and Missoula.