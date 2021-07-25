Getting Ahead

New business

Dr. Rachael Beatty has started her own private-practice optometry clinic, Beatty Eyes Optometry. Dr. Beatty earned a bachelor of science degree in wildlife biology from the University of Montana and her doctorate in optometry from Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. She is residency trained in pediatrics and binocular vision and has practiced the last 10 years in the Missoula area. Beatty Eyes Optometry is located in the new Kent Avenue Plaza next to the Tremper's Shopping Center. Beatty Eyes is a full service optometry practice serving all age groups and accepts most insurances. To schedule an eye appointment call 406-272-0453.

New associates

Colleen Ryan, DPT, joined Alpine Physical Therapy as a physical therapist. Ryan received her bachelor's in health and human performance/exercise science from the University of Montana in 2002 and her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Montana in 2005. Her clinical interests include pelvic floor rehabilitation, biomechanics, and core stabilization training.