Getting Ahead

New business
Dr. Rachael Beatty has started her own private-practice optometry clinic, Beatty Eyes Optometry. Dr. Beatty earned a bachelor of science degree in wildlife biology from the University of Montana and her doctorate in optometry from Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. She is residency trained in pediatrics and binocular vision and has practiced the last 10 years in the Missoula area. Beatty Eyes Optometry is located in the new Kent Avenue Plaza next to the Tremper's Shopping Center. Beatty Eyes is a full service optometry practice serving all age groups and accepts most insurances. To schedule an eye appointment call 406-272-0453.
New associates
Colleen Ryan, DPT, joined Alpine Physical Therapy as a physical therapist. Ryan received her bachelor's in health and human performance/exercise science from the University of Montana in 2002 and her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Montana in 2005. Her clinical interests include pelvic floor rehabilitation, biomechanics, and core stabilization training.
Matt Price has joined Stockman Bank as a real estate loan officer. He will develop and service real estate loans while assisting clients in becoming homeowners, consolidating debt, lowering monthly payments, or utilizing their home as an investment tool. Price graduated cum laude from the University of Montana with a bachelor's degree in business management information systems in 2018. His experience in finance and customer service will be an asset to Stockman Bank as they continue to expand their presence in the Missoula area. He can be reached at 406-258-1391 and his office is located at 321 W. Broadway.
Kira Guay has been added to the cast of "Eye For Eye," a feature film currently shooting in and around Missoula. Guay has appeared in local films, commercials, on voiceovers and in theatrical singing performances.
Bob Gomes has joined Community Medical Center as the new chief executive officer. He joins CMC from Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Bob has previously served in several executive leadership roles including St. Charles Bend and Redmond hospitals, in Bend, Oregon, St. Charles Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Prineville, Oregon, and St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena. He also served in the United States Air Force, where he retired as a health care administrator holding roles in various facilities both stateside and in Europe. Bob earned a master's degrees in business administration and health administration from the University of Colorado at Denver. He is a Fellow of the American College of Health Care Executives (FACHE). He has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 37 years and enjoys hiking, biking and traveling.