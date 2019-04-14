New associates
Joey Urbani has joined First Call Web as its Website Contracts Sales Representative. Urbani has eight years of business development and marketing experience. He also has a bachelor’s degree in economics and Spanish from Lake Forest College.
Dr. Charles Acher, colorectal surgeon, has joined Community Physician Group Surgical Specialists. As a board-certified general surgeon fellowship trained in colorectal surgery, he treats disorders of the colon, rectum and anus. Dr. Acher received his masters of public health in epidemiology of microbial diseases from Yale University School of Public Health in New Haven, Connecticut and medical doctor, residency and colorectal surgery fellowship from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. Phone 406-327-3911.
Isaac Obrigewitch has joined Stockman Bank as a new account representative for the Missoula market. His responsibilities include assisting customers with their accounts and customer service needs. Obrigewitch brings over three years of banking experience to the position, which includes account management and administrative support. He is located at 321 W. Broadway and can be reached at 258-1439.
Jo May Salonen has been named the new executive director of the Missoula Symphony Association (MSA). Salonen served as the Association’s interim executive director for the past seven months. She has worked in the community in a variety of marketing and public relations roles. She is the former owner/partner of Salonen-Smith Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations, LLC and had been working as a freelance marketing professional since before joining the MSA.
John Corwin is the new Business Development Director for the Downtown Missoula Partnership. He will be responsible for the business development initiatives for Downtown Missoula and will assist with the update of the Downtown Master Plan and the renewal of the Downtown Business Improvement District. Corwin was a commercial and consumer loan officer for the Missoula Federal Credit Union for 14 years, where he advised business clients, including start-ups and provided financial consulting services. Corwin holds a B.A. in English from the University of Montana and was a teacher prior to his career in banking. Corwin can be reached at 406-543-4238 or john@missouladowntown.com.
Certification
The following have received their GRI designation (Graduate Realtor Institute): From Darby, Jeri Lyn Austin; from Missoula, Kevin Bailey, Carol Brooks, Kimberly Brown, Erika Burke, Lisa Dugdale, Gia Randono, Derek "DJ" Smith and Bethany Taylor; from Potomac, Carey Kanavel. In Montana, a GRI graduate must complete over 80 hours of in-depth training over three years before graduating with the prestigious GRI Designation.