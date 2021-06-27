 Skip to main content
Getting Ahead
Getting Ahead

New associates

Tommy Driscoll has joined Child Care Resources as the Executive Assistant and Community Outreach Specialist. Driscoll will be expanding on the outreach and administrative experience he gained while in Helena the past couple of years. Returning to Missoula, Driscoll completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Montana in Media Arts.  

+1 
getting ahead stockimage
+1 
Driscoll

Driscoll

 mike williams
