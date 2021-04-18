Getting Ahead

New associates
Andy and Erin Hilligoss, Colette Moore and Pamela Hendrickson are new real estate agents at Ink Realty Group. They can be reached at 728-8270.
Jeni Champion and Bret Sander have joined A&E Design. Champion joins the firm’s Missoula office as an interior designer. She has nearly 10 years’ experience in interior design. Champion has contributed to projects emphasizing the end user experience in each building. She received a bachelor's degree in interior design from San Diego State University and has taught at the Design Institute of San Diego. Sander joins A&E Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Design from Montana State University and eight years’ experience.
WGM Group, Inc. added four new employees to its Missoula office. Erin Focher is the human resource generalist. Focher holds a bachelor's degree in public policy and administration with a human resource concentration from Western Oregon University, and has more than six years of professional HR experience working for a natural resource agency. Madeleine “Maddie” Porter, EI, is a staff engineer. Porter received her bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Montana State University. Her academic background focused mainly on environmental, hydraulic, storm water, and water resources engineering. She worked as a project engineering intern at a general contracting firm in Seattle. Danica Nelson is a proposal writer. Nelson holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degree in biotechnology from the University of Utah and has developed her career through various forms of technical writing. She also has experience creating marketing materials such as presentations and graphic design. David Babos is CADD Drafter. Babos attended Lake Washington Technical College and Washington State University for drafting and design. His experience includes commercial property management and industrial engineering and space planning.
Certification
Kelin Johnson and Jamie Schroedel of Stockman Insurance in Missoula completed and obtained the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC). Certified Insurance Counselors are recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. Johnson has more than 10 years of experience in the insurance industry and joined Stockman Insurance in 2017. Schroedel was also awarded the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation in 2014. Johnson and Schroedel are located at 321 W. Broadway. Johnson can be reached at 258-1425 and Schroedel can be reached at 258-1426.
Recognition
Attorney Eric Rasmusson has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements. Rasmusson can be reached at 721-2729, visit rasmussonlaw.com.
Elected
Child Care Resources’ Board of Directors elected the following: Carly Kelley, realtor at Berkshire Hathaway, president; Gabrielle Gee, associate attorney at Crowley Fleck, vice president; Tiffani Swanson, assistant vice president, Deposit Relations Officer at First Security Bank, secretary/treasurer. Carly Griffin, realtor at Keller Williams, Tom Harrington, attorney at Crowley Fleck, and Bruce Tribbensee were elected as new board members.