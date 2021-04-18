Getting Ahead

New associates

Jeni Champion and Bret Sander have joined A&E Design. Champion joins the firm’s Missoula office as an interior designer. She has nearly 10 years’ experience in interior design. Champion has contributed to projects emphasizing the end user experience in each building. She received a bachelor's degree in interior design from San Diego State University and has taught at the Design Institute of San Diego. Sander joins A&E Design with a Bachelor of Fine Arts and Design from Montana State University and eight years’ experience.

WGM Group, Inc. added four new employees to its Missoula office. Erin Focher is the human resource generalist. Focher holds a bachelor's degree in public policy and administration with a human resource concentration from Western Oregon University, and has more than six years of professional HR experience working for a natural resource agency. Madeleine “Maddie” Porter, EI, is a staff engineer. Porter received her bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Montana State University. Her academic background focused mainly on environmental, hydraulic, storm water, and water resources engineering. She worked as a project engineering intern at a general contracting firm in Seattle. Danica Nelson is a proposal writer. Nelson holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's degree in biotechnology from the University of Utah and has developed her career through various forms of technical writing. She also has experience creating marketing materials such as presentations and graphic design. David Babos is CADD Drafter. Babos attended Lake Washington Technical College and Washington State University for drafting and design. His experience includes commercial property management and industrial engineering and space planning.