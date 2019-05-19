New associates
Bernadette Corum, MD, has joined Tribal Health of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in St. Ignatius as the new Medical Director. As the Medical Director, Corum’s main duties include seeing patients, all ages, from newborns to elders. Additionally, Corum performs some administrative duties, helping support the operations of the medical clinics of Tribal Health. Corum received her education from the University of New Mexico, with undergraduate degrees in biology and psychology. Her medical degree and residency were also completed at the University of New Mexico.
Eliana Robinett has joined Stockman Bank as a teller for the Missoula market. Her responsibilities include maintaining and developing customer relationships, assisting customers with their financial needs and providing quality customer service. She is located at 321 W. Broadway and can be reached at 258-1400.
Christy Schilke-Pyron, Katie Thies and Tavia Kohles have joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associates in the Missoula office. Prior to joining ERA Lambros, Schilke-Pyron worked for Verizon for the past 16 years. She can be reached at 406-830-5303 or christy@eralambros.com. Thies has a background in customer service and can be reached at 406-201-5655 or katiethies@eralambros.com. Kohles earned a degree in philosophy with an emphasis in pre-law and a minor in communication studies from the University of Montana. Prior to joining ERA Lambros Real Estate, Kohles worked at a local brewery for three years. She also worked as a licensed real estate assistant. She can be reached at 406-868-8471 or tavia@eralambros.com.
Maggie Springer has joined Ink Realty Group. She can be reached at 728-8270 for all your real estate needs.
Kevin Twidwell, an attorney with more than 22 years of experience, joined Kaleva Law Offices as a litigation attorney. Twidwell received his bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1987. He graduated with honors from the University of Montana School of Law in 1994 and worked as a judicial law clerk for U.S. District Court Judge Charles C. Lovell before joining the litigation department at the Seattle law firm of Davis Wright Tremaine. He returned to Missoula in 2002 where he was a litigator with Garlington Lohn & Robinson for 15 years. Twidwell handles a variety of litigation matters, including work for school districts, on a state-wide basis, and is admitted to practice in state and federal courts in Montana and Washington.
Elizabeth O. Crespo has joined Kaleva Law Offices. Crespo received a bachelor’s degree in 2012 with high honors in communication studies and a certificate in Geographical Information Systems under the aegis of the Davidson Honors College at the University of Montana. She pursued graduate studies in communication studies at the University of Montana College of Arts and Sciences where she taught undergraduate public speaking classes. She graduated from the University of Montana School of Law in 2016. Crespo is admitted to practice before all Montana courts and the United States District Courts in the District of Montana.
Chelsee Kucera has joined the Downtown Missoula Partnership staff as the Membership and events director. Kucera will be responsible for all the membership initiatives, events and programs for the Missoula Downtown Association, as well as the Out to Lunch Summer Series, the Festival of Trees, and assisting with River City Roots Festival. Kucera has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Boise State University and an MPA degree from the University of Idaho. She has previously worked for the Latah Trail Foundation, the City of Pullman, the City of Moscow, the Idaho Botanical Garden, the Capital City Development Corporation, and the Ada County Highway District.
Carl Graumann has joined EXIT Realty Bitterroot Valley at its newest agent.
Certification
Josh Hilling, P.L.S., CFM with Territorial-Landworks, Inc. (TLI) has received his FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot (UAV) Certification. This certificate demonstrates an understanding of the regulations, operating requirements, and procedures for safely flying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles. TLI is a Montana-based engineering and surveying firm offering UAV services which can provide photography and modeling of site topography and allow better access on projects presenting geographic challenges and safety concerns for ground crews.