Getting Ahead

New associates

Tessa Keller and Emma Mediak have been named partners at Garlington, Lohn & Robinson, PLLP. Keller has been with GLR for over seven years. Tessa specializes in helping businesses succeed by evaluating and minimizing their legal risks, and defending them in all types of business-related claims. She is a fourth-generation Montanan, and was raised in Plains. She received her undergraduate degree in Missoula and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Oregon School of Law. She returned to Montana to clerk for Justice Laurie McKinnon at the Montana Supreme Court, and has been with GLR ever since. Mediak has been with GLR for over six years. Emma maintains a general civil practice with several special interest areas, including insurance defense, civil litigation, and bad faith defense. Emma grew up in Stevensville and received her Juris Doctorate from Stanford Law School. She returned to Montana from California and clerked for the Honorable Justice Brian Morris on the Montana Supreme Court. She also spent a year prosecuting felony and misdemeanor crimes in Beaverhead County before returning to clerk for Judge Brian Morris after he was confirmed as a United States District Court Judge.

AllWest Testing & Engineering, Inc. Engineering Services Manager Andrew Warren, P.E. has assumed the role of area manager, based in the firm’s Missoula office. Andrew graduated from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in geotechnical engineering. He has over seven years of geotechnical engineering experience performing field investigations, foundation analysis, and design for public and private projects throughout the United States and Canada. When he is not at work, he likes to spend time with his family and go camping, fishing, hiking, golfing, and hunting.

Elected

Humanities Montana, the nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities and one of 56 independent state humanities councils across the United States, recently elected the following new officers: board chair Carla Homstad, a Stevensville resident and former historian, and vice chair David Dietrich, Billings resident and owner of Dietrich & Associates, P.C. The statewide organization also welcomed new board members: Francine Spang-Willis, an oral historian, business owner and educator based in Bozeman, and Billings resident Dr. Esther Beth Sullivan, former Ohio State University faculty member and former faculty member, program director, department chairperson and academic dean at Alaska Pacific University. Humanities Montana’s full list of board members is listed at humanitiesmontana.org/our-team.

Recognition

Ink Realty Group is pleased to announce Darren Zellman is the top sales agent for December. Darren has been a licensed Realtor® since 2016. Darren can be reached at 406-499-0027 or darren@inkmt.com.

