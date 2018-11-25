New business
Lori Warden has opened Upward Public Relations in Missoula, a boutique public relations firm offering marketing, media relations, copywriting and web and social content services. Warden was previously a public relations account manager at PartnersCreative in Missoula and started her career at the international public relations firm Weber Shandwick in Munich, Germany. In her near two-decade career, Warden has worked with clients across numerous industries and has helped small and large businesses, agencies and nonprofits achieve their marketing and public relations goals. A full list of services can be found at upwardpr.com, and Warden may be reached at 406-360-2825 or lwarden@upwardpr.com.
New associates
Cole Junso has joined First Call Computer Solutions as the new Marketing Intern. Over the course of his internship, Junso will be working with the Business Development team. Junso will be graduating from the University of Montana with a bachelor of science degree in business administration in the fall of 2019.
Deserie Finley has joined ERA Lambros Real Estate as a sales associate in the Polson office. Finley attended Salish Kootenai College where she received her dental assisting certificate. She went on to attend Great Falls College MSU, where she received her associates of applied science in Dental Hygiene. She has been practicing dental hygiene since 2013 and plans to keep her license current in the dental field. Finley received her real estate salesperson license in the fall of 2018 and joined ERA Lambros Real Estate soon after. She can be reached at 406-360-5955 or dfinley@eralambros.com
Russ Hill has joined Missoula Aging Services (MAS) as the Chief Operations Officer. Hill has extensive experience in health care through the State of Montana’s Department of Health and Human Services. Additionally, he’s served as the Administrator of the Health Care and Benefits Division and as the Bureau Chief in Program Compliance.
Sage Britton has joined joined MAS as the Ombudsman Program Specialist. Britton has a range of experience working with older adults and people with disabilities in various roles in Home Care and Social Services. This experience gives her a strong foundation on resident rights which is the core of the Ombudsman program. She will be assisting Mary Dalton.
Rhiannon Quandt has joined the Respite & Homemaking Services program at Missoula Aging Services. She brings 17 years of experience in caregiving for older adults and people with disabilities. She has worked in private homes, independent and assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
Megan Albrecht joins MAS as the Resource Specialist. Albrecht brings experience working with adults and children who are living with mental illness. She started her work with older adults during her time at Montana State. In 2017 she earned a B.S. in Community Health and a Gerontology certificate.
Kerry Mann (broker), Janine Bodway (realtor), Curtis Wagner (realtor) and Mark Nelson (broker) have ERA Lambros Real Estate in the Kalispell office. A third generation, Mann attended the University of Montana and has spent most of her career in sales. She has over 11 years of experience selling real estate, much of which was spent as a recognized Top Producer. Mann can be reached at 406-291-3131 kerrymann@eralambros.com. Bodway has worked in real estate for over 25 years and she has a background in banking, mortgage lending, title and escrow, insurance and 1031 exchanges. She can be reached at 406-270-7282 or janinebodway@eralambros.com. Wagner was born and raised in the Flathead valley and can be reached at 406-890-1117 or curtis@eralambros.com. Nelson has been in the real estate industry in the Flathead Valley since 2002 and specializes in all aspects of residential, land and investment real estate. Nelson can be reached at 406-253-1410 or marknelson@eralambros.com.
Elected
Associates of Dennehy Orthodontics were elected to office for the 2nd District Dental Society of Montana. Dr. Jazmin Nelson was elected vice president, Dr. Padraig Dennehy was elected president and Dr. Anne Ziegler was elected treasurer. Nelson is a 2010 graduate of Oregon Health & Science University. Dennehy attended Montana Tech of the University of Montana, and graduated summa cum laude with a major in biology and a minor in mathematics. Dr. Dennehy obtained his dental degree from Harvard School of Dentistry in June 2007. Following Harvard, he completed a two-year residency in the specialty of orthodontics at the University of Minnesota. He returned to Missoula and purchased Dennehy Orthodontics. Ziegler received her master's degree and Pediatric Dental Specialty from The Ohio State University.